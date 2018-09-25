Courageous Callum Hancock emerges from rape trauma to climb back into the boxing ring in Rotherham this weekend

Callum Hanock returns to the boxing on Friday for the first time since he publicly revealed he had been raped as a child.

The brave Eckington super middleweight has had to conquer his personal demons in the last few years - not least the fact during the time his attacker was caught by police and pleaded guilty to the historic crime.

The boxer fights Callum Ide from Sussex at Magn a Centre, his first fight since February 2015 and, he hopes, his eighth straight win.

"I am more than ready to unleash some professional punishment, to say the least," said Hancock, aged 27.

The scaffolder said being back in sport meant to world to him.

"I owe it to myself. I need to remind myself what I am good at. And to remind so many people out there that I am not somebody to be overlooked or underestimated.

Boxer Callum Hancock. Pic: Chris Etchells

"If I turn up and you are in the ring with me, you are going to know you are in for a fight."

Hancock wants to "achieve a lot of happiness and success.

"I believe with my experience and the tools I have got and (trainer) Ryan Rhodes' experience, the sky is the limit. Ryan is a well-grounded person…. he always treats people how we'd expect to be treated himself."

Hancock said he had to take his hat off to what Rhodes achieved in the ring.

"He has been in with ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, he's fought for multiple world titles, he's got the record for winning the British title outright, he's got some good names on his list and he has a serious pedigree."

As for his own ambitions: "It all starts again from now. I just love a fight, I want to be involved in some big fights I don't want to duck and dive anybody."

Within the next 18 months, he will be looking for a "significant title around my waist."

Hancock has yet to stop any opponent.

But he insisted: "The knockouts are definitely coming. I was a boy before, now I am a man."

"It'll be good, he (Ide) always turns up. He earns his money, he is a road man and he puts you on your toes.

"He too likes a fight so it's going to be tasty."

The Magna bill is headed by Anthony Tomlinson v Jayce Dixon, who dispute the central area welterweight title and Christian Kinsiona v Harry Mattews, dueling for the super middleweight version