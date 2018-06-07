Man seriously injured in attack outside Rotherham pub

A man suffered serious injuries in an attack outside a pub in Rotherham.

The 32-year-old was punched outside the Red Lion, High Street, Wath-upon-Dearne, on Friday, June 1.

South Yorkshire Police said he was assaulted by an unknown man.

A force spokesman said: "At around 11pm on Friday evening it was reported a 32-year-old man had been punched by an unknown man whilst outside of the Red Lion Public House, High Street, Wath-upon-Dearne.

"The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries in the incident.

"Officers have been investigating the incident and conducting enquiries in the area to identify the man responsible.

"They are now appealing for information and witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is asked to report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 751 of June 2.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.