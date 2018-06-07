Barnsley murder suspect released under investigation

A man arrested over the murder of a woman in Barnsley has been released under investigation.

The 22-year-old was arrested yesterday over the death of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who was found stabbed to death in her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on Thursday, May 31.

South Yorkshire Police said he has been released under investigation.

Trevor Lee Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, has been charged with murder and burglary and is remanded in custody.

Ms Hibberd's red Audi TT was stolen from the driveway of her home the night before her body was found.

It was found in Finch Avenue in Newmillerdam, near Wakefield, yesterday.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have seen the car before it was found.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443510.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 141 of May 31.