Man left fighting for life after ambulance crash in Sheffield remains in hospital

A man left fighting for life after a collision with an ambulance remains in hospital this morning in the same condition.

The 57-year-old was struck by an ambulance in Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, yesterday morning.

He suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital for treatment, where he remains today.

South Yorkshire Police said there has been no change to his condition.

A student paramedic in the ambulance suffered minor injuries.

The collision on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, happened close to Pitsmoor Surgery at around 10.30am.

It led to the closure of the road closed in both directions while the casualties were treated at the scene and enquiries were carried out.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said the ambulance involved in the collision had been travelling to an emergency at the time.

Another ambulance was deployed to the original call and paramedics were also sent to the crash scene.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 298 of January 14.

South Yorkshire Police initially reported the injured pedestrian was a woman but later confirmed that the casualty was a man.