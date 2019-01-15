Guns, cash and cannabis worth £100,000 seized in drugs crackdown in Doncaster

Have your say

Cannabis worth £100,000 and five firearms were seized in a crackdown on drugs and organised crime in Doncaster.

Officers carried out a series of early morning raids in Thorne on Friday and made five arrests.

One of the firearms seized in raids in Doncaster last week

South Yorkshire Police said officers raided a number of properties on land just off Gibbons Lane using search warrants obtained under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Around 100 officers were involved in the operation, which was aimed at disrupting organised crime.

Weapons seized by South Yorkshire Police during a series of raids in Doncaster

In addition to the five air guns, officers also seized a number of other weapons, including a machete.

Over £3,000 was seized along with two dogs, a stolen car and a number of mobile phones.