Man knocked unconscious in Sheffield city centre attack

A man was knocked unconscious in an attack in Sheffield city centre after an argument developed into a fight.

South Yorkshire Police said two men were involved in an argument outside Cubana Tapas Bar in Leopold Square at 2.35am on Saturday, November 17 and a short time later started fighting in Leopold Street.

This man could hold vital information about an attack in Sheffield city centre

One of the men was knocked unconscious and he has since lost some vision in one of his eyes.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/169871/18.