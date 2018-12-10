Man arrested over street brawl in Sheffield released under investigation

Have your say

A man arrested over a street brawl in Sheffield has been released under investigation.

The man was arrested after officers were called to Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, following reports of men fighting in the street at around 1.50pm on Saturday.



Police officers arrested him on suspicion of violent disorder and seized two knives.

The suspect was found with a hand wound, which was treated by paramedics before he was taken to a city police station for questioning

He was later released under investigation as police enquiries continue.