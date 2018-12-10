Doncaster man wanted for failing to attend court on child neglect and dangerous driving charges

A Doncaster man is wanted by the police for failing to appear at court over child neglect and dangerous driving charges.
George Tunney, aged 22, was circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police today and members of the public are advised not to approach him but to dial 999 if he is spotted.
He is currently on licence after been released from prison, but has breached his conditions and has now been recalled.
Tunney is known to frequent the Stainforth, Armthorpe, Kirkhouse Green, Bentley and Moss areas.
He also has connections in North Yorkshire.