Young woman killed after car crashes into tree in Rotherham
A young woman was killed after a car crashed in to a tree in Rotherham.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 08:28 am
The 24-year-old, who has not yet been named, was driving a black Vauxhall Vectra along Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft, when it left the road and crashed into a tree at around 2.15pm yesterday.
She was travelling from the direction of Cumwell Lane when she lost control of her car near to Kingsforth Lane Fisheries.
Emergency services were deployed but the woman could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Her family has been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers."
Witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should call 101 and quote incident number 479 of October 14.