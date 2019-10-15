Man wanted over Sheffield murder not seen for over a year
A man wanted for questioning over a murder in Sheffield has not been seen for over a year.
Detectives investigating the murder of Kavan Brissett, 21, who was stabbed to death in August last year, believe 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information about the case but he has not been seen now for over a year.
Despite repeated police appeals for him to come forward and officers visiting his friends, relatives and acquaintances to warn them that they face prosecution if found to be helping him, Farrah has failed to make contact with South Yorkshire Police.
A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward offered for information leading to his arrest has also failed to yield results.
Farrah vanished after last being seen in Cardiff in September last year.
Detectives believe it is possible that he may have fled the country.
He is wanted for questioning over a stabbing near Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on August 14, 2018.
Kavan Brissett was rushed to hospital after the attack and underwent emergency surgery but lost his fight for life four days later.
Nobody has yet been charged over the killing.
Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV turning up at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.
He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield.
Detectives believe he was injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.