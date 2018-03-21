Man in fancy dress left with facial fractures after attack on night out in Sheffield

A man in fancy dress suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone in an attack on a night out in Sheffield.

The 20-year-old, who was dressed in a school uniform, was attacked as he walked from Milton Street in the city centre to Manchester Road, Broomhill, during the early hours of Thursday, February 22 following a night out with friends.

CRIME: Sheffield boxer left for dead in road rage attack

It is believed the attack took place between 12.45am and 1.45am but the exact circumstances are not yet know.

READ MORE: Police raid Sheffield house in probe into murder of dad-of-three



CCTV footage is being examined in a bid to establish the victim's movements.

POLICE: Murder squad issues plea for information over 'mindless act of violence' in Sheffield

Detective Constable Lee Freeman said: "While officers are working hard to piece together the victim’s specific movements that night, through analysing CCTV footage and carrying out enquiries in the area, the exact circumstances surrounding the assault are still unknown.

"While I appreciate this incident happened some time ago, the man was wearing quite distinctive clothing - a school uniform made up of short black trousers, a white shirt and a tie.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw him that night as he made his way home, or who saw what happened, to please contact the police. Any information you have could prove helpful to our ongoing enquiries.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 14/35659/18.