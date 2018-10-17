Gun brandished during post office raid in Rotherham 

A gun was brandished during an armed raid of a post office in Rotherham.
Two men threatened staff with the weapon at South Anston post office at 4.25pm on Sunday, October 14, before escaping with a small amount of cash.
Tomas Marcin Taszewski, aged 32, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, has been charged with robbery.
Three other men were arrested in connection with the incident.