Gun brandished during post office raid in Rotherham 

A gun was brandished during an armed raid of a post office in Rotherham.

Two men threatened staff with the weapon at South Anston post office at 4.25pm on Sunday, October 14, before escaping with a small amount of cash.

A man has been charged over a post office robbery in Rotherham

COURT: Jailed Sheffield man appeals against sentence for anti-fracking protest



Tomas Marcin Taszewski, aged 32, of Lordens Hill, Dinnington, has been charged with robbery.

CRIME: Police spend night dealing with major incident in Barnsley

READ MORE: Man to stand trial over alleged stabbing in Sheffield

Three other men were arrested in connection with the incident.