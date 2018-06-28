Man hurled racial and homophobic abuse at railway station worker in Sheffield

A man is being hunted for hurling racial and homophobic abuse at a railway station worker in Sheffield.

He abused an employee serving customers in the booking office at Sheffield railway station between 5.30am and 5.45am on Friday, June 22.

British Transport Police said he also threatened the member of staff with violence.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police officers believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 95 of June 22.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.