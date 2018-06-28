Hope Valley drink driver jailed over crash which led to amputation of cyclist's leg

A Hope Valley drink driver has been jailed over a crash which led to the amputation of a cyclist's leg.

Levi Leuty crashed his black BMW 116 on Sheffield Road, Rushup Edge, after losing control on a bend on October 3, 2017.

MURDER: Family of jailed Sheffield brothers call for prosecution of witness who admitted lying during trial

The 24-year-old swerved onto the other side of the road, hit cyclist Chris Abell and rolled his car.

CRIME: Detectives granted extra time to quiz Sheffield murder suspect

POLICE: Bleeding man asked for help in Sheffield shop after stabbing

Mr Abell, who was returning to his home in Stockport after cycling more than 100 miles in the Peak District, was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield but his injuries were so serious surgeons had to amputate part of his leg.

A paramedic at the scene later told police officers that the injuries were among the worst she had ever seen.

Leuty was arrested at the scene, breathalysed and found to be twice the legal drink drive limit.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court yesterday, Leuty, of The Crescent, Bradwell, Hope Valley, pleaded guilty to drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to 20 months behind bars and banned from driving for four years and 10 months.

Sergeant Scott Riley, from Derbyshire Police’s collision investigation unit, said: "This accident could easily have been a double fatality.

"As it is, Chris has received serious life changing injuries and the life of the driver has been changed for ever. He will have to live with the actions that he took that night for the rest of his life.

"I would ask anyone to think, before they drink and drive, that you could be the cause of that accident and you would have to live with the consequences of causing an accident such as this one."

He added: "If you are involved in such an incident then we will speak to the people you have been drinking with, we will speak to the people who have served you behind the bar and we will do a full and thorough investigation to find out why the incident has occurred.

"In the majority of crashes in Derbyshire, that are either serious or fatal, involve either drink or drug driving. I would ask anyone who contemplates getting behind the wheel to think about the life changing impact your actions could have and choose a different course of action."