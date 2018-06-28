Man hospitalised after ANOTHER stabbing in Sheffield

A man is recovering in hospital this morning after another stabbing in Sheffield.

The 22-year-old was knifed on Herries Road, Shirecliffe, at around 8.45pm last night.

The alarm was raised when he ran into the nearby Singh's Premier convenience store on Teynham Road to ask for bandages for his wounds.

A police probe into the incident is now under way.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following reports a man had sustained injuries on Herries Road yesterday evening.

"At around 8.45pm officers responded to reports a 22-year-old man had been assaulted whilst walking along Herries Road.

"The 22-year-old suffered stab wounds in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquires are currently ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police."

The stabbing came the day after another man was killed in a knife attack in Sheffield

Glenn Boardman, 59, was found stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody this morning.

Sheffield has seen a rise in knife crime over recent months, with 15-year-old Sam Baker stabbed to death in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, last month and dad-of-three Jarvin Blake, 22, killed after being knifed in his chest in Burngreave in March.

Anyone with information about the Shirecliffe attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,097 of June 27 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.