Man hunted over knifepoint robbery at Sheffield shop

A man is wanted by the police over a knifepoint robbery at a Sheffield shop.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 12:39 pm
He struck at McColl’s on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at 7.20pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said he threatened staff with a knife while demanding cash.

The force said he left with ‘a lottery box’.

Nobody was injured in the raid.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 852 of October 7.