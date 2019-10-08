Man and woman bailed by police after being arrested over child cruelty and neglect in Sheffield

A man and woman arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and neglect in Sheffield have been bailed.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 09:11 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 10:57 am

The pair were arrested after a film emerged on Facebook of a child being dragged along a Sheffield street face down by a woman.

South Yorkshire Police were alerted to the incident in Parson Cross at around 5.15pm on Thursday after a member of the public filmed a woman using reins to drag a young girl across a road and along a pavement.

The girl was face down on the ground at the time.

The video was shared on Facebook and authorities were informed.

A 31-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of cruelty and child neglect.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences.

South Yorkshire Police said the child was uninjured during the incident and is safe and well.