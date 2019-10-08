Boy charged over bus driver stabbing in Sheffield city centre
A boy, aged 17, has been charged over the stabbing of a bus driver in Sheffield city centre.
The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today over the knife attack.
He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 40-year-old First bus driver was stabbed on Arundel Gate at 1.50pm on Sunday.
The driver was stabbed in his back and leg in what is believed to have been an attempted robbery which escalated.