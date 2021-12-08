Police are investigating after the man, who was aged in his 40s, was found dead at a property on The Crescent, in Dinnington, on Sunday (December 5).

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Officers say they believe that the dead man was assaulted at some point on Thursday (2 December) in Meadow Close, Dalton, in Rotherham.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at The Crescent, Dinnington.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “He was found unresponsive early on Sunday afternoon and despite the best efforts of a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew he died at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Enquiries immediately led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Rotherham on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue, and this is no longer being treated as a murder investigation.”

The death has sparked an appeal for witnesses as detectives try to piece together what happened in Dalton on Thursday.

The spokesman added: “Officers are now seeking any witnesses to the reported incident in Meadow Close on Thursday. Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or who has CCTV footage that may have caught any incidents of violence on that day is asked to call 101, or report it via South Yorkshire Police’s online portal at southyorkshire.police.uk.