Operating theatre nurse Paul Grayson, 51, has today (Wednesday 8 December) been charged with a total of 20 offences.

Thirteen of the charges - 10 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault - relate to offences allegedly committed in the day case theatre unit at the hospital against five hospital staff members and four patients between 2017 and 2020.

Three of these voyeurism charges and one of the sexual assaults relate to the discovery of recordings of the intimate areas of three unidentified female patients.

The remaining seven charges - one count of taking indecent photographs of a child, three counts of voyeurism and three counts of making indecent photographs of children - are unrelated to Grayson's workplace.

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, District Commander for Sheffield, said: "I know this case is extremely unsettling. These charges follow an extensive investigation carried out by officers in our Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) department.

"Despite significant and wide-ranging enquiries by the team, who have worked closely with the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, it is highly unlikely that the three unidentified women will ever be identified as all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted.

"Despite this, we have pursued charges on behalf of these women so that the judicial process can continue."