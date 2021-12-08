At just before 10.30pm on Saturday, October 9, the victim noticed a man looking at her friend inappropriately before approaching him and challenging him on his behaviour.

The victim and her friend then walked away from the man.

However, a woman that was with the man followed the two women to one of the station’s platforms and hit the victim in the face with a bottle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this pair? They are wanted for information after a woman was hit in the face with a bottle on the platform of Sheffield Railway Station.

As a result of the attack the victim suffered bruising to her face and a scratch above her eye.

Officers believe the pair in the image may have information which could assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the pair, or have any information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 169 of 10/10/21.