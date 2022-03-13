South Yorkshire Police have today confirmed that the 60-year-old man who was injured in a serious collision on the A6182 White Rose Way, Doncaster, the week before Christmas, has now died.

A spokesman said: “A man injured in a serious collision on the A6182 White Rose Way, Doncaster, on Sunday December 19, 2021 has sadly died.”

The scene after the crash on White Rose Way in December. Picture by Josh Vidler

They said the man, who had been in a Mercedes SLC roadster, died on Wednesday.

Officers today renewed their appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the incident.

They say at around 12.20pm, two cars collided on the dual carriageway section of White Rose Way, just after the Middle Bank Roundabout.

A black Landrover Discovery was said to have collided with the Mercedes. The passengers of the Mercedes, the 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, were taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

The scene this on White Rose Way ater the collision. Picture by Ryan Hemsworth

The occupant of the Landrover Discovery, a 65-year-old man was also taken to hospital via ambulance.

The spokesman added: “We are still appealing for anyone who saw either of the vehicles in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself, to contact us. We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident or of either vehicle driving prior to the collision.