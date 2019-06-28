Man cut free from car on busy Ecclesall Road in Sheffield
A man has been cut free from a car after it overturned in a crash on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield this morning.
The 21-year-old was cut free by firefighters after the Volkswagen Golf he was driving landed on its side in a collision reported just after 7am.
Ecclesall Road is closed between Rustlings Road and Greystones Road while emergency services deal with the incident.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Police, paramedics and firefighters were all at the scene earlier.
Fire crews involved in cutting the casualty free have left the scene but police officers remain there while enquiries are carried out and a clean-up operation is mounted.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.