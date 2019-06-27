New CCTV footage released in hunt for missing Sheffield man
New CCTV footage has been released in the search for a Sheffield man who has been missing for over a fortnight.
Minod Monger has not been seen or heard from since he left his home in Ecclesfield on Monday, June 10, and his family are growing increasingly concerned for the 23-year-old’s wellbeing.
Police today shared CCTV footage showing Minod, who has a distinctive walk, shortly after he left his home that evening.
He can be seen walking along Remington Avenue, Little Fell Road and Fountain Crescent, in Parson Cross, at around 6.30pm.
Chief Inspector Helen Lewis, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I’m appealing to you if you live in the Parson Cross or Ecclesfield areas of Sheffield, can you please look in your outbuildings and if you notice anything unusual please get in touch with police.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It might be the smallest detail, like someone having been through your bins, but we need you to help us find him as he might still be hiding in the local community, sleeping rough.”
Minod, who is about 5ft4ins and has dark black hair, was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
He is originally from Nepal and learned survival skills as a youngster, and police believe he may be sleeping rough in or around Parson Cross.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen somebody matching his description or who may have CCTV footage which could help them trace his journey.
Around 50 officers have been involved in the search, using everything from drones to search dogs as they try to locate Minod.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 715 of June 10. They should dial 999 immediately if they see him.