Thief hot wires and drives off in Land Rover Defender from car showroom in Sheffield
A brazen thief walked into a car showroom in Sheffield, hot wired a Land Rover Defender and drove off in the vehicle.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 07:37
He struck at Westbourne Professional on Edmund Road, Highfield, at 4.15pm yesterday.
Staff at the car showroom said he was dropped off on the back of a motorbike, walked inside and hot wired a Land Rover Defender 110 in the space of six minutes.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The vehicle, with the registration number HT56FHR, is silver and has a contrasting grey roof and grills.
A £1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of the Defender.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 565 of June 27.