Thief hot wires and drives off in Land Rover Defender from car showroom in Sheffield

A brazen thief walked into a car showroom in Sheffield, hot wired a Land Rover Defender and drove off in the vehicle.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 07:37

He struck at Westbourne Professional on Edmund Road, Highfield, at 4.15pm yesterday.

Have you seen this Land Rover Defender?

Staff at the car showroom said he was dropped off on the back of a motorbike, walked inside and hot wired a Land Rover Defender 110 in the space of six minutes.

The vehicle, with the registration number HT56FHR, is silver and has a contrasting grey roof and grills.

A £1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of the Defender.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 565 of June 27.