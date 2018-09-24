Sheffield double stabbing was yards away from school gates

A double stabbing in Sheffield happened just yards away from the gates to a city school.

As children arrived for lessons at Sacred Heart Primary School in Hillsborough this morning, parents expressed concern at a double stabbing nearby in the early hours of Sunday.

Two men were stabbed in Hillsborough in the early hours of Sunday

Two men, aged 29 and 31, were attacked in Walkley Lane shortly after they left the Rawson Spring pub on nearby Langsett Road.

The younger man, Scott Fauvel, has since been discharged from hospital but his friend remained in a life threatening condition last night after being stabbed in his stomach.

Police officers spent most of yesterday in Hillsborough after a double stabbing

A police cordon was in place for most of yesterday, with the Forbes Lane entrance to Scared Heart Primary School and the Sacred Heart Church presbytery inside the tape.

Officers have since left the crime scene, with forensic work there now complete.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding remained in police custody last night.

One concerned mum said: "It's dreadful when things like this happen in the city centre, but when it's in your own neighbourhood it's frightening.

“I was shocked to see the photos of police tape by the church presbytery and near the school gates.

“It's right where people go into church on a Sunday morning and where the children go into school.

"This is one of the busiest parts of Hillsborough near the trams, the pub and the supermarket. I feel like if it can happen in my neighbourhood, it can happen anywhere."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 16 of September 23.