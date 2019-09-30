Man charged over possession of knives in medical centre in Sheffield
A man has been charged with possessing knives in a medical centre in Sheffield.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 09:35 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 09:35 am
Mark White, aged 45, of Watch Street, Woodhouse, was charged after an alleged incident in the waiting room at Woodhouse Medical Centre, Skelton Lane, at around 7.20pm on Thursday, September 26.
South Yorkshire Police said nobody was threatened or injured in the incident.