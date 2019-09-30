Man in serious condition after stabbing in Sheffield park

A man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital today after he was stabbed in a Sheffield park.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 30th September 2019, 08:59 am


The 25-year-old was stabbed in his neck at a music festival at Ponderosa Park, Upperthorpe, on Saturday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident the ‘Fire in the Park’ urban music festival at 10pm.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.