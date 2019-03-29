A man has been charged over an incident involving a knife at a McDonald’s in Rotherham.

Anthony Binney, aged 36, of Elliott Court, Eastwood, Rotherham, has been charged with possession of a bladed weapon and common assault following an incident at McDonald’s in Dalton at 12.40pm yesterday.

CRIME: Man due in court again over McDonald’s machete attack in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the fast food restaurant, which is on the Mushroom roundabout, following reports that a man was ‘acting aggressively and verbally threatening staff and customers’.

READ MORE: Crooks posed as workmen to steal equipment from Sheffield cricket club

POLICE: Pedestrian struck by stolen BWM during police chase in Sheffield

Nobody was injured during the incident.