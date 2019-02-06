Have your say

A man arrested over a crash on a supermarket car park has been released on bail by the police.

The 47-year-old was held on suspicion of drink driving following a collision outside Asda in Handsworth on Sunday afternoon.

He was questioned after a van was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, a car and a trolley bay.

A 64-year-old man was seriously injured in the collision.

