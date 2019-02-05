Woman dies in hospital six days after Sheffield crash

A woman has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

The 85-year-old was involved in a collision with a silver Land Rover Freelander on Hollinsend Road, at the junction with Ridgeway Road at around 9.05am on Thursday, January 24.

She was taken to hospital where her condition deteriorated and she died on Tuesday, January 29.

Police said her family were receiving support from specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

The force added the family did not wish to disclose the woman’s identity at this time.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 167 of January 24.