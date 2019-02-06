Two off-duty hospital workers on their way to A&E in Rotherham battled to help save the life of a man attacked close to a Rotherham roundabout.

The 39-year-old man was found critically injured at the junction of Midland Road and Garden Street, Masbrough, at 6.25pm on Monday.

It was initially thought that he had been involved in a collision but medics who later examined him in hospital said he had been the victim of a serious assault.

He remain in hospital in a critical condition this morning.

Emergency department assistants Adele Sheppard, 32 and Kelly Vickerage, 40, who work at Rotherham Hospital, were driving to work when police officers closing off the crime scene spotted their uniforms and asked for their help.

The women, both from Kimberworth, said the injured man was slumped on the ground, covered in blood and not breathing

They battled to revive him for around 20 minutes, administering CPR between them until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The first aiders managed to restore his pulse and he was rushed to hospital.

Adele said: “We were on our way to work at Rotherham Hospital as emergency department assistants when the police were just closing off the roundabout. We got out of the car, they saw our uniforms and asked us for help.

“The man was laid on the floor covered in blood, we checked for a pulse and he wasn't breathing, so we started chest compressions whilst the other one of us checked his airway and gave him a few breaths. We continued until he had a pulse, but just like that he was gone again and had no pulse, so we swapped over – one doing compressions and the other one doing the airway.

“Just as the ambulance was pulling up we got a pulse again and then helped the paramedics whilst they got him into the ambulance.

“It didn't seem real. Kelly was nearly crying and I was shaking. We were so happy when we could feel a strong pulse but 20 minutes seemed about 20 hours.

“We were so relieved when the paramedics arrived. I hope he’s ok. We did our best to help him.”

She added: “We are emergency department assistants in A&E so have come across situations like this before but we are led by a team of doctors and nurses. It was really scary with it just being me and Kelly, adrenaline just took over.”

Witnesses to the attack or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 666 of February 4.