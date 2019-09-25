Police seek witnesses after boy, 11, is seriously injured in collision in Sheffield
Witnesses to a collision in which an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in Sheffield are being urged to come forward.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 06:48 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 06:48 am
The youngster was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Avensis on Jenkin Road, Wincobank, at around 3.30pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remained there last night.
The collision led to the closure of the road for a number of hours while police investigations were carried out at the scene.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 509 of September 24.
More to follow.