Man arrested over two armed robberies at shop near Sheffield in space of 24 hours

A man is in police custody this morning over two armed raids at a shop near Sheffield in the space of 24 hours.

He was arrested after an armed raid at TC’s Mini Mart, Brinsworth Road, Catcliffe, last night.

There was another robbery at the same store, which houses Catcliffe post office, the night before.

Owner Terry Fieldhouse, aged 52, confronted a robber behind the counter at his shop last night after walking in and finding his son, Oliver, being threatened.

The robber was carrying a knife.

Terry was taken to hospital after being struck over the head with a bottle after he challenged the crook, who was also injured.

His son was threatened with a broken glass bottle the night before by a robber who escaped with cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.