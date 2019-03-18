Have your say

A man arrested over the stabbing of a Sheffield woman has been released with no further action to be taken.

The 24-year-old was held in police custody over the weekend following the discovery of a woman with a stab wound in Badger Road, Woodhouse, at around 7pm on Friday, March 15.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition and underwent surgery.

Her condition today is described as stable.