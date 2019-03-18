Have your say

An investigation is under way after a man was found injured in a street near to Meadowhall.

Emergency services were called to Sheffield Road, Tinsley, after the injured man was found at 1am today.

A man was found injured in Sheffield Road, near to Meadowhall, this morning

CRIME: Popular Sheffield designer clothes store to close after six robberies in three months



READ MORE: Three teenagers killed in crush at St Patrick’s Day party in Northern Ireland

He was taken to hospital and South Yorkshire Police said ‘enquiries are ongoing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident’.

INVESTIGATION: Police probe into serious stabbing in Sheffield continues

But the force said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.