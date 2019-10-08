Boy accused of bus driver stabbing to stand trial over series of incidents in Sheffield city centre
A 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing a bus driver and robbing a teenager, during a series of incidents alleged to have taken place in Sheffield city centre on Sunday, has denied the charges in court.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in front of District Judge Paul Heeley at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
He has been charged with five offences, relating to four separate incidents said to have occurred during the afternoon of Sunday, October 6 this year.
The boy, who appeared at court wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an incident outside the Crucible Theatre, in which a bus driver was allegedly stabbed.
This is believed to have been the last of the four incidents.
He has also been charged with the robbery of a 15-year-old boy, as well as the attempted robbery of a second individual in a separate incident alleged to have taken place outside a city centre ‘cinema complex’.
The boy has also been charged with threatening behaviour and threatening a person with a bladed article during another incident said to have taken place at Sheffield Hallam University.
He entered not guilty pleas to all five charges, during the 45-minute hearing.
A sixth charge of affray has been withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Judge Heeley sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court for trial, where the boy is next due to appear on Tuesday, October 22.
He remanded the boy into youth detention accommodation until then.
A trial date has not yet been fixed.