Man arrested over drink spiking in Barnsley

A man was quizzed by the police after being arrested on suspicion of spiking a woman's drink in Barnsley.

The 38-year-old was questioned this week over an allegation that a woman's drink was spiked on a night out in Barnsley in the early hours of Sunday, May 27.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

