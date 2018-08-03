Barnsley man accused of using dumbbell in attack

A Barnsley man has been charged over an attack in which a dumbbell is alleged to have been used.

Gary Wilson, aged 41, is alleged to have used the free weight as a weapon during an attack in Crown Avenue, Barnsley, on Monday, July 30.

Officers were alerted to the incident at 9pm.

Wilson, of Crown Avenue, Barnsley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 24.