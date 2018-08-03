Dad's sadness at death of teenage boy from Sheffield

The dad of a Sheffield boy found dead after he went missing from home has spoken of his loss.

Noah Lomax, aged 15, went missing on Wednesday morning after last being seen in the Crookes area.

Noah Lomax's body was found yesterday after he was reported missing from home

His body was found in Conisbrough, Doncaster, yesterday by police officers searching for the teenager.

Specially trained police officers are supporting the boy's family while enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are carried out.

Noah's father used Twitter to share details of Noah's disappearance, with his social media post shared thousands of times in a bid to help find the boy.

But following the discovery of Noah's body yesterday, his father provided an online update saying it had been 'a little too late' to help his son.

He wrote:"Thanks Twitter for all your help. We were just a little too late to help our Noah. Hopefully, we can all help the next Noah though."