Man arrested over car park wrecking spree on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield
A man was arrested after a car driven dangerously around a car park in Sheffield ploughed into four other vehicles and a brick wall.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 08:05
Police officers were called to the Berkeley Precinct car park, Ecclesall Road, at around midday yesterday following multiple reports that a vehicle was being driven dangerously and had crashed into a number of vehicles.
The car also struck a brick wall.
He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.One man was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.