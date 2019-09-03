Man and woman due in court in Sheffield over death of baby girl

A man and woman are due in court in Sheffield over the death of a baby girl

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 07:45
Sheffield Crown Court

Mia Gregson, aged 22 months, died in February 2014 after becoming ill in Hull.

She was the daughter of Chesterfield woman, Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, who faces a charge of failing to protect the baby.

Jonathan Garner, 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, west Hull, who is the ex-partner of Mia’s mother, has been charged with murder and failing to protect the baby.

Gregson and Gardner are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court next month.