Duo jailed over terrifying armed robbery at South Yorkshire Post Office

Callum Edwards, 26, and Tomas Statszewski, 33, carried out the raid at the Post Office located within the Go Local convenience store in Sheffield Road, South Anston on the afternoon of October 14 last year, when a single member of staff was working.

Edwards, who was wearing a mask, acted as the gunman, while Statszewski waited at the entrance in his role as look-out, James Baird, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court.

“At about 4pm the shop worker was working behind the counter. She looked up to find Edwards confronting her. He was holding what she described as a silver, metal handgun in his right hand,” said Mr Baird.

L-R: Callum Edwards and Tomas Staszewski

He added: “Callum Edwards was saying: ‘Open the till, give me the money. I’ve got a gun’.”

The shop worker opened the till, and threw some notes at Edwards, before proceeding to press the alarm button located underneath the counter, the court heard.

A witness to the robbery later told police he observed the two defendants congregating outside the shop and acting in a ‘suspicious’ manner.

Mr Baird said Edwards and Statszewski subsequently ‘made good their escape,’ and were seen running up nearby West Street.

Tomas Staszewski has been jailed for robbery and possession of an imitation firearm

In a statement read to the court, the shop worker described how the terrifying robbery continued to impact upon on her life.

“Prior to this incident, I would have considered myself a tough cookie. But when I leave work in the dark I have to check behind me. I didn’t do this before,” said the woman.

She continued by saying the incident had also affected her financially because she has been forced to reduce her hours.

Callum Edwards has been jailed 91 months for robbery; possession of an imitation firearm and administering a noxious substance

Both defendants were arrested by police a short time later.

The gun was subsequently found to be an ‘imitation firearm'.

While on remand at HMP Marshgate for this incident, Edwards attacked a prison guard with a vile mixture of urine and faeces on December 16 last year.

The prison guard said the incident had ‘ruined Christmas’ for him and his family, and meant he had also been required to undergo medical tests for Hepatitis B and C.

Statszewski pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm at an earlier hearing, while Edwards pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and administering a noxious substance.

Laura Marshall, representing Statszewski, reiterated her client’s basis of plea, which stated that he did not know that his accomplice had taken an imitation firearm to the scene.

She said Statszewski had come to this country from Poland around six years ago, in a bid to make a ‘new life’ for himself and his family, who remain in Poland.

“He sustained a back injury that affected his ability to work. He was struggling to buy food and at the time of the offence became desperate,” said Ms Marshall.

Representing Edwards, Francis Edusei, said: “Mr Edwards was wearing a disguise..but a police officer was able to determine who he was by looking at [CCTV stills of] his face.”