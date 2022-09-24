Man arrested for drink-driving and woman hospitalised with serious injuries after two-vehicle Rotherham crash

The collision took place in Hellaby, Rotherham at around 7.15pm on Friday, September 23, when emergency services were called to reports of a collision on Bawtry Road at the junction with Old Hellaby Lane.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a black X type Jaguar travelling along Bawtry Road, has collided with a red Citroen Xsara as it was pulling out of Old Hellaby Lane.

“A passenger travelling in the Citroen Xsara, a woman in her 70s, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The collision took place in Hellaby, Rotherham at around 7.15pm on Friday, September 23, when emergency services were called to reports of a collision on Bawtry Road at the junction with Old Hellaby Lane. Picture: Google

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit and disqualified whilst driving. He has since been released under investigation.

“Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have witnessed what happened or any motorists who may hold dashcam footage of the collision.”

You can contact the force via their live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 923 of September 23.

Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

Live chat and the online portal can be found here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, you can also pass on information anonymously by contacting the crime busting charity, Crimestoppers.