The charity is stressing that information passed on could ‘help save lives’.

The appeal comes as the latest figures show domestic abuse across Yorkshire increased by a third between 2021-22, having already risen by 70 per cent the year before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crimestoppers is urging people to be on the look out for the signs of domestic abuse and to report suspicions

Crimestoppers is reminding people that they can speak up about their suspicions anonymously by contacting the charity.

As part of the campaign, social media posts will be published highlighting the essential signs to spot.

Crimestoppers said it is estimated that a typical victim endures up to 35 assaults before speaking up.

Bystanders – those who are `in the know’, whether that’s because they’ve heard or witnessed abusive behaviour, or because the victim has confided in them – can speak up now to ensure victims receive the support they so desperately need.

Domestic Abuse can be physical, psychological, emotional, sexual, or financial. It affects one in four women and one in six men during their lifetime.

In some cases, it results in death, with on average two women murdered by a current or former partner each week. One in five children will also witness domestic abuse, according to Crimestoppers.

Gemma Gibbs, Yorkshire Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Nobody should feel unsafe in their own home. We hear heart-breaking stories every day from people who contact us about their suspicions of domestic abuse when it happens to a friend, family member, neighbour, or colleague.

“It’s so important that when we know someone is suffering that we do the right thing. We understand some people may find it embarrassing or difficult to speak up, which is why, for those who prefer not to go to the police where they’ll have to give their personal details, they can contact our charity completely anonymously.