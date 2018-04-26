Sheffield murder victim's funeral to be held next week

The funeral of Sheffield murder victim Jarvin Blake is to be held next week.

Jarvin, a young dad-of-three, was stabbed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Four men have been arrested over the murder but nobody has yet been charged.

Jarvin, aged 22 and from Gleadless, was knifed in his chest after a group of men jumped out of a car and chased him.

His 23-year-old friend was also attacked but survived.

Jarvin's family want his funeral to be a 'celebration' of his life.

It is to be held at City Road Cemetery at 11am on Monday, April 30.

Jarvin had three children all under the age of five and a long-term partner, Kelsey Dixon, to whom he was engaged.

Kelsey issued an appeal for those with information on the murder to come forward to help detectives crack the case.

They are still trawling through hours of CCTV footage seized from across the city in a bid to piece together the circumstances surrounding the knife attack.

The stabbing is being treated as a targeted attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.