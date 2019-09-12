Man and woman arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of dealing drugs

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after raids carried out by South Yorkshire Police.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 13:04

They were arrested after simultaneous raids carried out at neighbouring properties in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

The suspects were both arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, with the man also arrested on suspicion of the theft of two motorbikes.

Both were released under investigation after police questioning.

