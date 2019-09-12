Police search mounted for man missing from Sheffield hospital
A police search has been mounted for a man who disappeared from a Sheffield hospital this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 11:37
Robert Taylor, from Barnsley, disappeared from the Northern General Hospital this morning while he was waiting for treatment and there are concerns for his welfare.
The 54-year-old left the hospital at around 5am and has not been seen since.
He has links to Wortley and officers are in the area carrying out enquiries.
Mr Taylor is 5ft 11ins tall and has short, grey hair and stubble.
He is thought to be wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, a navy knitted hoody and grey trainers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 132 of September 12.