Officers from neighbourhood policing teams joined partners and volunteers install new fencing near to the entrance to the woods and repaired a damaged trail to help launch the partnership.

Chief Inspector Sarah Gilmour, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Our officers are more than happy to support projects like this as they are focusing on working with the community to make improvements that have a range of benefits for local people.”

SYP is partnering with the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust for the project, which is funded by SYP’s estates and facilities management provider, J Tomlinson.

South Yorkshire Police is involved in a sustainability project to improve Greno Woods in Sheffield

Chris Doar, Nature Recovery Manager (North West) at the Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership

with South Yorkshire Police and J Tomlinson to improve the woods for people, wildlife and the local community.

“This programme of work will help make the woods safer and more accessible for people of all ages whilst making sure wildlife is protected. It has been brilliant to have them onsite, working together with volunteers from the local community, to make much-needed improvements throughout the woods.”

Danielle Taylor, SYP’s sustainability manager, said: “We are delighted to be working together with partners to support a range of environmental improvements in Greno Woods.

“Greno Woods was chosen as the focus for this specific project as it is an important area of local ancient woodland that

is rich in wildlife and full of historic interest and is visited by a large number of local people.

“Supporting community and staff wellbeing, and taking action to tackle the climate crisis, is a real priority for us as a force.”

Helena Palmer, operations manager at J Tomlinson, said: “Social value is embedded in J Tomlinson’s culture and we are committed to leaving a positive legacy in the communities we operate in. Funding and volunteering to enhance Greno Woods in partnership with South Yorkshire Police and the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust forms part of our ongoing commitment to the South Yorkshire area.”