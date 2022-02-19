Mosborough Parkway: Police, firefighters and paramedics at scene of serious incident as road is sealed off

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters are dealing with a serious incident on the Mosborough Parkway this afternoon.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 1:31 pm

The busy road has been sealed off between Sheffield Parkway and the Normanton Springs roundabout.

Multiple emergency service vehicles are at the scene, with passers-by believing a multi-vehicle collision may have occurred.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted but no details on the nature and severity of the incident have yet been released.

Motorists said traffic is heavy as people try to find alternative routes around the scene.

More to follow.