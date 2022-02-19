Mosborough Parkway: Police, firefighters and paramedics at scene of serious incident as road is sealed off
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters are dealing with a serious incident on the Mosborough Parkway this afternoon.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 1:31 pm
The busy road has been sealed off between Sheffield Parkway and the Normanton Springs roundabout.
Read More
Read MoreCarver Street: Man stabbed and two arrested after attack in Sheffield city centr...
Multiple emergency service vehicles are at the scene, with passers-by believing a multi-vehicle collision may have occurred.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted but no details on the nature and severity of the incident have yet been released.
MORE: Coley Byrne murder: Police probe continues after more arrests over stabbing at Gypsy Queen pub in Sheffield
Motorists said traffic is heavy as people try to find alternative routes around the scene.
More to follow.